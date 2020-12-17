Baby Nicholas L. Sawyer Jr., 8 months, of Jackson died Dec. 5, 2020, at Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Washington Funeral Home of Tylertown is handling arrangements.
Nicholas was born March 13, 2020, in Jackson. He was the son of Nicholas L. Sawyer and Jazirea McIntosh Sawyer.
