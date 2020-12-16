Annie “Anne” Nunnery, 86, passed peacefully on Dec. 11, 2020, at The Claiborne in McComb.
Visitation is 12:30 p.m. Thursday until services at 1 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb. Burial will be in Nunnery Cemetery, Liberty.
She was born Aug. 6, 1934, to the late Ovilee and Gillie Carraway Nunnery.
Annie, or “Anne” as many friends and family liked to call her, graduated from Mars Hill High School, where she enjoyed playing for the school’s basketball team. After graduation, Anne went on to attend nursing school in New Orleans and later became a nurse anesthetist. Anne always spoke fondly of her memories during her time spent pursuing her nursing degree.
Anne moved back to the McComb area so she could be closer to her family and eventually settled down as a longtime resident of Brookhaven.
Anne spent much of her career working for Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb and later at Hardy Wilson Hospital in Hazlehurst, where she worked many years before finally retiring. She was a proud member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists.
She attended Liberty Baptist Church in her later life, where she enjoyed singing in the church choir. In retirement, Anne enjoyed traveling and baking desserts for her family and friends, especially around the holiday season.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Robert E. Nunnery; and a sister, Mary N. Welch.
She is survived by three nephews, Bobby Nunnery and wife Nancy of Richmond, Texas, Ricky Nunnery and wife Lisa of Chicago, and Danny Nunnery and wife Krystle of Katy, Texas; one niece, Sharon Brewster and husband Bill of Pelham, N.H.; six great-nephews and -nieces. LeeAnn Nunnery, Jason and Timmy Sweet, Lance Nunnery, Jacob Fall and Dylan June Nunnery.
