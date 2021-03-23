Hubert Jenkins, 86, of Magnolia, died March 17, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Craft Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at New Jerusalem Church Cemetery. The Rev. James C. Jackson will officiate.
Jenkins was born June 11, 1934 in Magnolia.
In lieu of flowers or donations, share condolences at craftfuneralhome.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.