Christopher Daniel Robinson Sr., 48, departed this life Aug. 9, 2021, in Seguin, Texas.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday until celebration of life at 11 at New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 8308 Sheldon St., Metairie, La. Jones Memorial Funeral Home of Luling, La., is in charge of arrangements. Masks are required during the service.
Mr. Robinson was born Nov. 25, 1973, in McComb to Daniel Robinson and Barbara Robinson.
