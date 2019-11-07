Napolean Jones Nov 7, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Napolean Jones, 69, of Summit died Nov. 6, 2019, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete at Young’s Funeral Home of Summit. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Weather Stocks Gas Prices Weather 40° Clear Stocks Gas Prices Lowest Gas Prices in Mississippi Mississippi Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com Latest News Lost in the shuffle Magnolia OKs raises Medicaid change seeks to add doctors Gloster excited about overhaul of Main Street Brumfield elected Courthouse incumbents win Familiar faces heading back to Capitol Tuesday good for newcomers, GOP in Pike Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGun scare locks down N. Pike, SMCCPike County election resultsTylertown official nabbed in prostitution bustRepublicans win key Pike racesSheriff race a tight contestBrumfield electedAmite County election winnersAmite hires new supt.Jackson honored at Summit Street fest6 to be inducted into MHS, Burglund High hall Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedBogue Chitto monument dedication Saturday (1) Latest e-Edition Enterprise-Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left
