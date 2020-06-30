Catherine Anderson, 87, of Gretna, La., and a native of Pike County, died June 23, 2020, at her home.
Visitation is 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at First Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in New Orleans, with services to follow there at 1 p.m. Craft Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Aug. 6, 1932, in Pike County.
Share condolences at craftfuneralhome.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.