Cora Kathleen Moak Alexander, 93, of Brookhaven, died June 16, 2021, at Diversicare of Brookhaven.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Saturday at Riverwood Family Funeral Service in Brookhaven until services there at 2. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery in McComb.
She was born May 6, 1928, to Robert Curtiss Moak and Stella Mae Etheridge Moak.
Mrs. Alexander was a member of Mission Hill Baptist Church, Order of the Eastern Star, Miss-Lou Daylily Club and Packrats Camping Club.
She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Gordon Lae Alexander; grandparents who raised her, Julius and Wreta Etheridge; special cousins, raised as siblings, Edwin Etheridge (Grace), Percy Quin “Pete” Etheridge (JoAnn) and Marlene E. Varnell (Gene); sisters-in-law, Jonnie Boyd (Thurman), and Veda Grace Boone (Clyde).
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael Gordon Alexander daughter, Sherry Purvis and husband Tommy; five grandchildren, Mary Walton, Robyn Carbery (Joseph), M. Dean Alexander (Leslie), Paul Greer (Kim) and Melanie Lembo (Mike); 12 great-grandchildren, 2TWO great-great-grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Baptist Children’s Village, 114 Market Ridge Dr, Ridgeland, MS 39157 or your favorite charity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.