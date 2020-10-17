Linda Elizabeth Todd Spears, 71, of Oran, Mo., passed away Oct. 13, 2020, at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Visitation continues until services 2 p.m. today at Dexter Pentecostal Church in the Dexter community. The Revs. Dean Walsworth, Jerry Terrell, Gordon Alexander and Michael Mitchel will officiate, and burial will be in the Thomas Community Cemetery in Franklinton, La. Please wear a mask for the safety of others. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Linda was born May 1, 1949, in Ponchatoula, La., to the late Earl Raymond Todd Sr. and Myrtis Hutchinson Todd.
She was a retired retail sales manager for Hudson Salvage. and a member of the Lighthouse Pentecostal church of Sheridan, La. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed fishing. She was intelligent, a peacemaker, and always put others first because she wanted them to be happy. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bobby Ray Spears Sr.; her grandson, Bobby Ray Spears III; and two brothers, Matthew Todd and Leroy Glenn Todd.
Survivors include her son, Bobby Ray Spears Jr., (Sharon); two daughters, Amanda Terrell (Bryan) and Shanda Redden (Brad); one brother, Earl Raymond Goodman Todd Jr. (Anna); one sister, Emma Ann Buoch; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Heath Spears, Steven Buoch, Charlie Michel, Michael Michel and Jesse Michel.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bryan Terrell and Brad Redden.
