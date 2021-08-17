Jennifer JoAnne Howell Wade, 69, of McComb, passed away Aug. 13, 2021, at her home after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.
Visitation is 11 a.m. today until service at 2 p.m. at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery.
Jennifer was born in Santa Ana, Calif., on April 30, 1952.
She spent most of her life caring for others as a registered nurse for 40 years. She loved swimming, sewing, spending time with her husband Jack and their dogs, and involving herself in the everyday lives of her children and grandchildren. Jennifer often put the needs of others ahead of hers, always caring for others. As a lifelong seamstress, she proudly sewed for the public through her business, Daisy Creations. Jennifer spent most of her professional career in the intensive care unit and had a huge heart and interest for mental health care where she ended her career at Pike County Life Skills Center in McComb.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her mother, Wilma Nellie Osterkamp Callahan; her father, Jim Schinhofen; brother, Jim Joseph Schinhofen; late husband, James Ross Howell Sr.; and great-grandson Braylon Dear.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Wade; daughter, Jennifer E. Turner and Nancy Broom; sons, Jay Howell and wife Lacey Howell, Ross Howell, Matthew Howell, Jeff Wade, Corey Wade and Bryan Wade; brother and sister, Julia and Tyrone Stevenson; grandchildren, Lisa Turner, Jennifer “Jenny Jo” Floyd and husband James Floyd, Christy and Kathleen Turner, Jordan Rosenbohm, Jacey Howell, Adrianne, Gracie, Chloe and Rodney Wade, Mason and Cohen Broom, Dylan and Garrett Wade; great-grandchildren Brooks, Jonah, and Garren.
Pallbearers are Jay Howell, Ross Howell, Matthew Howell, Johnathan McCaskill, Brandon McDaniel and Brad Howell.
To share condolences please go to www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com
