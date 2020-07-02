Smiley E. Conerly, 79, of Osyka, a devoted husband, Dad, Papa and loyal friend, went to meet his Lord on June 30, 2020, at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Friday until services at noon at Kentwood First Baptist Church, with burial at Mount Zion Cemetery in Osyka. Bro. Darryl Miller and Bro. Joey Miller will officiate, with Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Conerly was born March 27, 1941, in Bogalusa, La.
The name “Smiley” was a perfect fit for him because he lived his life with love and laughter, and he found joy in all circumstances. He was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important — serving His Lord and the simplicity of living life with those you love.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren who were the light of his life. He also enjoyed playing dominoes with his friends, faithfully serving as a deacon at his church for over 50 years, riding his tractor and watching LSU football: “Geaux Tigers.”
Preceding him in death were his parents, Owen Watt Conerly and Lillie Reid Conerly; his brother, Michael Conerly; and his sister, Francis “Chee Chee” McKenzie.
Survivors are his beloved and cherished wife of 53 years, Carol Conerly; two daughters, Jana Creel and husband Dwaine of Osyka, and Tammi Dyer and husband John of Phoenix; five grandchildren, Morgan, Bubba and wife Emily, Courtney Creel, and Allison and Catherine Dyer; and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers are Tom Tolar, Scott Womack, Pete Louviere, Bubba Creel, Chad Conerly and Jeff Simmons. Honorary pallbearers are Harold Fussell, Mike Williams, Lanny Conerly and Larry McDaniel.
sharkeyfuneralhome.com
