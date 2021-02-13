Charlotte T. Lirette, 68, of Magnolia passed away Feb. 10, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at South McComb Baptist Church. The Rev. Danny Smith and the Rev. Corey Morris will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Charlotte was born in Houma, La., on April 13, 1952, to the late Percy and Eula Mae Voisin Pellegrin.
Charlotte was a homemaker and of the Catholic faith. At the age of 68, Charlotte Pellegrin Lirette gained her wings. Charlotte was affectionately called “Momma Charlotte” by both family and friends. She was ready to join her beloved husband Charles and family.
Growing up down the bayous of South Louisiana, she learned great Cajun culinary skills. Cooking was a great passion for her and something she was definitely known for.
As the best mother, grandmother and great-grandmother anyone could ever want, our Momma Charlotte had a heart of gold. She was always there in our times of need. She was the heart and soul of our family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Lirette; one son, Kevin Lirette; and one brother, Murphy Pellegrin.
She is survived by three sons, Christopher J. “Chris” Lirette (Rainey), Kenneth J. “Pitse” Lirette and his fiancée Michelle and Charles J. Lirette Jr.; one daughter, Tammy L. Travis (Quine); two sisters, Bonnie Gautreaux and Christine Smith (Rand); 11 grandchildren, Evelyn Lirette, Sydney Lirette, Brandon Travis, Hunter Travis, Stormy Lirette, Autumn Lirette, Joey Lirette, Shaina Lirette Crum, Angelica Lirette Townsend, Jessica Rials and Brittany Lirette; 14 great-grandchildren with numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to South McComb Baptist Church, 339 24th St., McComb, MS 39648.
