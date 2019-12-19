Johnnie L. Gordon, 81, of Magnolia died Dec. 12, 2019, at McComb Nursing and Rehab.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Craft Funeral Home and 10 a.m. Saturday at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church till services at 11. The Rev. Mark Williams will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Gordon was born March 24, 1938, in Amite County.
