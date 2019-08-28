Glenda Bass, 69, of Summit, passed away Aug. 20, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. Thursday until memorial services at 6 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb.
Mrs. Bass was born May 12, 1950, in San Diego, Calif., to Glenn E. Frye and Constance Frye.
She loved all people and would help anyone. Nana, as she was lovingly referred to by both family and friends, loved a good steak and sweet tea.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Jennifer Bass.
She is survived by her son, Eric Bass of Summit; her ex-husband, Marty Bass of Summit; three grandchildren, Hannah Bass, Dallas Bass and Eric Cody Bass; numerous great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.