Betty Smith Foley, 92, a resident of New Orleans and a native of McComb, passed away July 12, 2019 at the Sanctuary at Passages Hospice.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday in Hollywood Cemetery under the direction of Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit.
She was born Sept. 20, 1926, in McComb and was the daughter of the late Lloyd L. and Lula Fitzpatrick Smith.
She was a retired accountant with New Orleans Union Passenger Terminal. She attended Mississippi State College for Women and Louisiana State University. Ms. Foley was a member of the Episcopal Church.
Betty loved young people and young people loved her. She taught Sunday school at her parish church for several years, and became the neighborhood dog-sitter. She loved her LSU Tigers and was a devoted Saints fan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Louisiana SPCA.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
