Mr. Shelley Ellzey, 72, departed this life June 14, 2021, after a brief illness at Walthall General Hospital.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel in Tylertown Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Timothy Magee officiating. Burial will be in Tylertown Cemetery. Social distancing and mask wearing is encouraged.
He was born Jan. 18, 1949, in Walthall County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.