Austin Derrick Wanzo, 20, of Summit died unexpectedly on June 21, 2020.
Visitation is 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, and services will follow at 1 p.m. at Southwest Mississippi Community College Regional Workforce Training Center, 1146 Horace Holmes Drive, Summit. Burial will immediately follow at Pike County Memorial Gardens, Highway 98 East. All attendees are asked to wear facial masks and practice social distancing.
Austin was born, raised and lived his heartbreakingly short life in Pike County. He attended primary schools in the McComb School District and attended and graduated from North Pike High School, where he was a standout athlete. He was attending Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson and working full-time at Sanderson Farms.
He leaves to cherish his memories his parents, Karen and Randall Wanzo of Summit; sister, Kristen Davis of Pearland, Texas; brother, Randall Wanzo II; sister, McKinnley Wanzo of Summit; grandmothers, Joyce McGee of Summit and Betty Hodges of McComb; aunts, Shelia Beecham of Flushing, N.Y., Velveeta Tanksley of Evans, Ga., Angela McGee of Inglewood, Calif., Tonya (Juan) Nieves of Holmen, Wis., Nichol (Tim) Torrey of Canton, Katina Turner and Deborah (Dale Robinson) Hodges of McComb and Valerie Wanzo of Byram; uncles, LaFayette (Genora) Wanzo of McComb, Michael (Laguana) Hodges of Summit and Michael Tanksley Sr. of Kernersville, N.C.; and a host of loving cousins, great aunts and great uncles.
