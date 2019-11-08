David T. Hayes, 45, of Centreville died Oct. 28, 2019, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Visitation is 10:30 a.m. Saturday until services at noon at Bleak House Baptist Church with the Rev. Jason McLeod officiating. Burial will be in Midway Cemetery in Gloster.
He was born Feb. 14, 1974, in New Orleans.
Craft Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
