Robert K. Tate, 56, of Tylertown and a native of Pike County, died Aug. 17, 2019, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel, Tylertown. Services are 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Tylertown, with the Rev. Douglas Hart officiating and burial in the church cemetery.
Mr. Tate was born June 14, 1963, in Pike County.
