The Rev. Herbert R. Anderson, 77, of Summit, died Sept. 17, 2020, at his home.
Services and burial will be in Natchez National Cemetery.
He was born March 5. 1943, in Amite County to the Rev. Kelly and Frances Anderson.
He graduated from Burglund High School. He was baptized at an early age at Flowery Mount Missionary Baptist Church.
He retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years of service and was known in the area for carpentry. He was called to the ministry and pastored Robinson Memorial Baptist Church until his health began to fail.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Morris Anderson and Rev. Johnny Anderson; and a brother-in-law, Joe Collins Sr.
Survivors include two sons, Timothy Anderson and Thomas Anderson; a sister, Evelyn A. Collins; three aunts, Armanella McKnight, Jesse Porter and Lillian Porter; four grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and close friends.
