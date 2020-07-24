Robert L. Whittington, 86, passed on to the Lord on July 20, 2020.
Family viewing is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Brown Funeral Home, Gloster, with graveside services at 11 at Roseland Cemetery, Gloster.
Mr. Whittington was born on the family farm outside Gloster on Nov. 22, 1933.
A graduate of Crosby High School in Crosby, he served two years in the U.S. Army, after which he was employed by Stupp Corp. for 43 years.
He was a member of Comite Baptist Church.
Mr. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Myrtis Bass Whittington and father, Pearl Whittington; five brothers, three sisters; and two wives, Patricia Hurst Whittington and Alma Robinson Whittington.
He is survived by a brother, a sister, four children, 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
