LaTysha Nicole Hood Jackson, 39, of Magnolia died July 11, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday until services at 12:30 p.m. at Peoples Undertaking Co. with the Rev. Edward Boss officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Jackson was born June 14, 1982, to Johnny Calvin McCray and Janis Hood.
She was preceded in death by her father, grandparents and one aunt.
She leaves to mourn her memories her husband, Carlos Jackson; four children, ZyKerria (Nicholas Jones) Hood, Carlos Jackson Jr., ZyKevious C. Jackson and Destiny N. Hood; her mother, Janis (Percy Felder) Hood; four sisters, Andrea (Mario) Hood, Travander (Derek) Haynes, Cassandra (Ronald) Trimmings and Bessie (Cal) Edwards; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, the Rev. Charles and Wanda Jackson; one sister-in-law, Yolanda (Laz) Jackson-Taylor; two brothers-in-law, Gabriel (Erin) Jackson and Alonzo Brown; one aunt, nine uncles; dear friends, Shaneare Sibley Perkins and Capri Sibley; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
