Belinder Williams Hymes, 57, of Summit, died Nov. 29, 2019, at Terry.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home, McComb. Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at True Gospel Baptist Church with Apostle Clayton Bullock officiating. Burial will be in Cain Cemetery.
Mrs. Hymes was born Aug. 2, 1962, in Pike County to Betty Lang Williams and the late Herbert Lee Williams Sr.
