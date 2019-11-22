Ronnie D. Allen, 49, of McComb, died Nov. 17, 2019 at the Cardiovascular Institute in McComb.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home until services at 11. Burial will be in Pike Memorial Gardens with the Rev. David Dean officiating.
Mr. Allen was born June 30, 1970, in Morton to Ronald Keith Allen and Estelle Etheridge Allen.
He worked as general manager at Fortenberry Trucking. He was a family man. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed his home life by working in his yard, barbecuing, riding his motorcycle and watching the Dallas Cowboys play football. Ronnie was called “Cotton Top” by his trucking friends. He will forever be loved by those who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepson, Keith Wayne Hastings; and three sisters, Michelle Allen, Angela Roberts and Carol Holland.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Lisa Gray Allen of McComb; a son, Zachary Alexander Allen (Kristen) of Gulfport; a daughter, Madison Allen of Amite, La.; a stepson, J.C. Thornhill (Jennifer Roberts) of McComb; grandchildren, Kerra Renee Hastings, Jace Christopher Allen, Riley Renee Allen, Kylea June Pearson, Brogan Payne Pearson, and expecting his namesake, Ronalee Marie Allen; a sister, Beth Hawley (Randy) of Meadville; along with numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Smith, Corey Roberts, Don Devine, David Hawley, J.C. Thornhill III, Zachary Allen, Nicholas Roberts and Paul Hawley.
