Mr. Jefferson Marion Hunt Jr., 60, of McComb passed from this life June 19, 2020, at his residence.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Monday at Hollywood Cemetery with Bro. Hilton Myers officiating and Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Jeff was born March 21, 1960, the son of Jefferson Marion Hunt Sr. and Martha Lou Davis Hunt. He was a member at Storehouse Church in McComb. He loved helping people and had a love for everyone.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Linda Boyd Hunt of McComb; one sister, Angel Johnson (Chris) of Brunswick, Ga.; one sister-in-law, Gail Butler (Ricky) of Smithdale; one brother-in-law, James Simmons of Brandon; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hospice Compassus.
