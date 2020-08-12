Ms. Ardella Mark, 71, of Sandy Hook died Aug. 7, 2020, at Walthall County General Hospital in Tylertown.
Visitation will be held 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Washington Funeral Home, 714 2nd Street, Tylertown. Graveside service will be 6 p.m. at Second Mt. Bethel Church Cemetery, 137 N. Patton Road, Sandy Hook, with the pastor, Rev. Curtis Keys, rendering words of comfort.
Born Aug. 22, 1948, in Tylertown, she was the daughter of the late Claudis Mark and Ada Owens Mark.
All in attendance must wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.
