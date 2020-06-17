Dolores Ann Smith Bell, 76, of Memphis, Tenn., passed from this world June 10, 2020, at Methodist Germantown Hospital.
A private memorial service will be held at Idlewild Presbyterian Church in Memphis in the near future. Mid-South Mortuary Service is handling arrangements.
Dolores was born Feb. 20, 1944, in Bristol, Conn., the daughter of the late Grover and Gladys Flowers Smith of McComb.
She was the second of five children: Kathy Ellen Smith, Maxwell Burnes, Michael Ray Smith, David Anthony Smith and Karen Eve Smith Wallace.
She grew up in south Mississippi and graduated from McComb High School in 1962, where she was Miss McComb High School, editor of the school newspaper and the pianist for East McComb Baptist Church.
Dolores went on to study English at the University of Mississippi, where she was the president of Mortar Board (women’s academic society), a member of the Honors College and treasurer of Kappa Delta Sorority before earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1966. She went on to Nashville, Tenn., where she worked at the Tennessean newspaper and met her adoring husband of 52 years, Josh Bowles Bell III.
After starting a family back in the Memphis area, the couple raised two sons, Josh Bowles “Bo” Bell IV and David Michael Bell. Dolores commuted to the University of Mississippi and received her Master of Arts degree in journalism in 1987 while a full-time homemaker and mother.
After her work at the Tennessean, Dolores worked for Nobel Drury Advertising in Nashville, writing the copy to be read on the Grand Ole Opry radio show. In Memphis, she worked for Ward Archer Advertising and then with Robert Chandler Advertising, where she helped advise the Presley estate prior to the opening of Graceland to the public.
In her later career, she worked in communications, public relations, and as a writer in both the private sector (Holiday Inn, Baptist Memorial Hospitals) and for the public good (Memphis City Schools, University of Memphis, the Community Foundation).
Dolores was full of life and loved to travel with Josh, having visited Ireland and Yellowstone National Park in the last year. She loved nature and wildlife and was an avid gardener. She was fond of book clubs and festivals, often attending with her closest friends. While she had the keen mind of an academic, she was a woman of action, volunteering as a mentor, tutor, board member, community gardener and teacher.
As a young mother, she served Germantown Presbyterian Church as an elder, youth group leader, Sunday school teacher and even as a pianist at church events. In her later years, she served Idlewild Presbyterian Church on the Joyful Fellowship Committee, as a baptism buddy, McMerton Community Garden volunteer, Midtown Legal Clinic publicist, and by facilitating classes and discussions on racial equality and criminal justice reform. At the time of her death, she was serving on the Board of Directors of Literacy Mid-South.
Dolores was known for her work ethic and her professionalism, but she was also known as a devoted wife, a caring mother and a doting grandmother, who was called “Gran” by the youngest generation of Bells.
She is survived, loved and missed by her husband, Josh; her sons, Bo (Erin McKeon Bell) and David (Ashley Bonds); her grandchildren, Georgia, Anna Kay, Lucius and Sybil; and her siblings, brother Mike (Bonna) and sister Karen (Keith).
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Literacy Mid-South, the American Cancer Society or Idlewild Presbyterian Church.
