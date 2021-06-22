Henry Louis Seale, 82 ,of Smithdale passed away June 18, 2021, at his residence.
Graveside service is 2 p.m. Friday at Whittington Cemetery in Summit. Dr. David Millican will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Henry was born May 20, 1939, in Franklin County to the late Euce and Lillian Bowlin Seale.
Henry had many working talents through-out his life. He was a plumber, a service station operator, farmer and rancher. He retired as a turbine engineer for Shell Oil in Venice, La. During this time he received numerous safety awards. He was a member of Thompson Baptist church, a devoted husband and father to his wife and family. He loved to travel, hunt, fish and enjoyed listening to gospel and country music. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Louise Seale; and a daughter-in-law, Judith Lang Seale.
He is survived by one son Henry “Louis” Seale Jr., (Judy); one daughter, Tina Lynne Mixon (William S.); three brothers Dalton Seale (Bobby Jo), Bobby Seale and Willard Seale; one sister, Ruby Jean Smith (Cloy); three grandchildren, Rick Caston Jr., Dustin Louis Seale and Dawn Marie Arant (Carl); four great-grandchildren, Madison Arant, Baylee Arant, Karly Arant and Alex Seale; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
