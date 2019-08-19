Douglas Jason Glass, 36, of Osyka passed awayAug. 16, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in St. Helena Parish, La.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. today at Line Creek Baptist Church, 78659 Highway 1053, Kentwood, La., and continues Tuesday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 with Bro. Justin Craft officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full active duty fire department honors.
