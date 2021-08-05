La’Tregion Holmes, 20, of Tylertown died July 31, 2021, in an automobile accident in Pike County.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel, Tylertown. Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Greater Powerhouse Pentecostal Church, Tylertown, with Pastor Colia Dillon officiating. Burial will be in Tylertown City Cemetery.
Mr. Holmes was born Dec. 9, 2000.
