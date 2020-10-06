Belinda Simmons, 64, of Tylertown died Oct. 3, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation is 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel, Tylertown, with graveside services at 3:30 at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Apostle Clayton Bullock will officiate.
Mrs. Simmons was born Feb. 26, 1956, in Walthall County.
