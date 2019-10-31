Joe Reece Brewer Sr., 86, of Brookhaven passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 28, 2019.
Visitation is 10:30 a.m. Friday until services at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Brookhaven, with burial at Riverwood Memorial Park. Riverwood Family Funeral Service is handling arrangements.
Joe, born Oct. 23, 1933, to Hollis and Leona O’Quin Brewer, grew up in Pike County in the Friendship community.
He graduated from Summit High School and joined the U.S. Air Force, serving in the Korean conflict. Upon his discharge, Joe returned home to McComb, where he met the love of his life, Sudie Ann Gardner, whom he affectionately referred to as “Toots.” They were married on May 30, 1954, and recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Joe attended Southwest Mississippi Community College and continued his education on a football scholarship to Northwestern State College. After completing his education at Northwestern, Joe and Sudie returned to McComb, where he began his career in the retail tire business.
In 1966 he was given the opportunity to move to Brookhaven to become partner and manager of Ole Brook Tire Service. He later became sole owner and operated the business until his retirement in 1995.
During the years Joe was in business, he gave back to his community by participating in numerous organizations. But he said his first mission trip with his church to Breckenridge, Colo., changed his life. He was asked to become chairman of the missions committee of First Baptist Church, where he helped plan and lead many generous volunteers to go anywhere there was a need to minister about Jesus and help with church building.
In 1994, after much prayer and help from supporters and volunteers, Church Building Ministries Inc. was founded. Joe served through this ministry Hospital Loma de Luz, Hope of Honduras and many others until an accident left him unable.
One of his greatest testimonies to his children, grandchildren and all who knew him was his continued, unwavering, love, faith and trust in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Joe cherished the time spent with his family, friends and all the many volunteers with whom he was so privileged to share his life.
Joe was a lifetime deacon at First Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dub K. Brewer, Jerry Esco Brewer and Hollis Lamar Brewer; and sister, Marjorie Brewer Lawrence.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sudie Gardner Brewer; sons, Joe Reece Brewer Jr. and wife Sandra; daughters, Susan Brewer Fitzsimmons and husband Steve, Kathy Brewer Phillips and husband Bill, and Jennifer Brewer Yeager and husband Rodney; brothers, Byron L. Brewer and wife Joan, and Dan Brewer; sisters, Edna Brewer Haley, Peggy Brewer Rawson and husband Wade, and Wanda Brewer Satterwhite and husband Jeff; 10 grandchildren, Joe R. Brewer III, Courtney A. Brewer, Stephen J. Fitzsimmons (Michelle), Stacey F. Wesson (Barry), Matt S. Fitzsimmons, Leslie Phillips, Anna P. Peavey, Lindsey P. Robinson, Alex Smalley and Isabel Wilbanks; and 11 great-grandchildren, Dylan and Luke Wesson, GiGi Fitzsimmons, William, Price and Thomas King, Elliott Peavey, Marion and Lilliana Baker, and Reece and Emerson Robinson.
The family wishes to express its deepest appreciation to his caregivers, Leonora Rials, Renee Dunaway, LeAnne Adibi, Shasta Harris, and to Virginia, Denise and Carly from Hospice Ministries.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope of Honduras c/o Joe Brewer Cottage, 11415 Hope International Drive, Tampa, FL 33625; CBMI, 2124 Highway 51 N, Summit, MS 39666; First Baptist Church Building Fund, 200 E Monticello Street, Brookhaven, MS 39601; or Hospital Loma de Luz, The Cornerstone Foundation, 9032 Woolmarket Road, Biloxi, MS 39532.
Share condolences at www.riverwoodfamily.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.