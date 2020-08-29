Mary Anna Wallace Martin, 77, of Jayess, passed from this life on Aug. 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at the home of her daughter.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Sunday at Powell’s Grove United Pentecostal Church. Viewing will be from 2 p.m. until services at 4. The Revs. Ronnie Turner, Bren Smith, Gary Robinson and Dallas DeMoss will officiate, and burial will be in the church cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Ann was born Aug. 9, 1943, in Tylertown to the late Bill and Nina Wallace.
She was a faithful Christian and loving mother. Mary Ann graduated from New Bethel Christian School and later taught there for 13 years. She was an excellent seamstress, making clothes for her six children and many others. Mary Ann was an amazing cook and known for her peanut butter cake recipe. She was an artist and also an avid gardener. Her flowers and her yard were always beautiful. She retired from Walmart Supercenter in McComb.
She was known for her friendliness and for having a great big hug for everyone she met. She was a member of Powell’s Grove United Pentecostal Church.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Roger Wallace; and her oldest son, Nathan Martin.
She is survived by one son, Scott Martin (Tasha Martin) of Denham Springs, La,; four daughters, Regina Battle (Scott) of Jayess, Sam Coon of Crossville, Tenn., Christy Delaney (Byron) of Jayess, and Robin Martin of Forrest; seven grandchildren, Caleb Martin (Rachel), Brooklyn DeMoss (Dallas), Zack Bacot, Joshua Martin (Jana), Carmen Coon, Craig Battle, Hanna Bacot; two great-granddaughters, Emma Martin and Abigale Martin; three brothers, Smitty Stuckey of Panama City, Fla., Willie Wallace (Joy) of Brandon and Butch Wallace (Melanie) of Jayess; one sister, June Smith of Jayess; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers will be Craig Battle, Joshua Martin, Zack Bacot, Bren Smith, Dallas DeMoss and Byron Delaney.
