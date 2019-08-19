Retired SFC John Wayne Thompson, 70, of Harker Heights, Texas, passed away Aug. 10, 2019, in Belton, Texas.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Tuesday until services at 11 at Christian House of Prayer in Copperas Cove, Texas. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas. Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home & Florist of Killeen is handling arrangements.
John Wayne Thompson was born to Deamus and Martha Thompson on Jan. 13, 1949, in Summit.
He was the oldest of four other siblings. He attended area schools and graduated from C.D. Higgins High School. “Tee,” as he was affectionately referred to by family and friends, was seeking a much better life beyond his small town of Summit.
He entered the U.S. Army in December 1967. His journey would take him around the world and prove to be life-changing. His tours started in Fort Jackson, S.C., Panama, El Salvador, Korea, Hawaii and Vietnam. Tee was a good soldier who served his country faithfully for 20 years and 10 months, earning the rank of (E-7) Sergeant First Class and retiring honorably on July 31, 1989.
He enjoyed his skill of specialty as a Tactical Transport Helicopter Repairer, then as a Material Control and Accounting Specialist. His final duty station was Fort Hood, Texas, where he would retire from active duty service.
He leaves to rejoice in his memory his wife Patty; sons, Patrick, Juan and Cory; daughters, Neikia and Latoya; grandchildren, Kiajuanna, Juaneisha, Juanadarius and Keshawn, Niyha, Prince and Gianna; one great-grandson, Kyrie; siblings: Cynthia, Odell, Anthony and Allen Thompson, all of Mississippi; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends.
