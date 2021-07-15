Bertha Jacobs

Bertha B. Jacobs, 93, of Magnolia, died July 11, 2021, at Southeast Regional Medical Center in Kentwood, La.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Craft Funeral Home, McComb. Visitation continues 11 a.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Baptist Church, Magnolia, until services at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Carl Hughes officiating and burial in the church cemetery. Please wear a mask.
Mrs. Jacobs was born Oct. 23, 1927, in Pike County.
