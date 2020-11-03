Margie W. Orsi, 90, of Osyka died Oct. 30, 2020, at Camellia Estates in McComb.
Graveside services will noon today at Osyka Cemetery. The Rev. Milton Kliesch will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb will handle arrangements.
Mrs. Orsi was born Jan. 12, 1930, in Osyka to the late Nolan Wall and Jewel Fugler Wall.
Margie retired from Greenville Public Schools after many years as a teacher. She received her B.S. degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. She was also a member of Osyka Baptist Church.
Preceding her in death was her parents; husband, Thomas Orsi; and two sisters, LaNell Wall and Emma Mae Bounds.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Thomas Orsi Jr. (Amy) of Hattiesburg; her daughter, Jewel Deane Brassfield (Jeff) of Bentonia; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Hunter Brassfield, Josh Brassfield, Jeff Brassfield, Alex Orsi, Chase Anderson and Wes Ott.
Memorials may be made to Osyka Baptist Church Building and Ground Fund.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
