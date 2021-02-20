Javus Branch, 88, of Sandy Hook, passed away Feb. 9, 2021, in Hattiesburg.
Visitation is 10 a.m. today at Carson Springs Baptist Church until services at noon, with the Rev. Archie Herrin and the Rev. Blake Daniels officiating. Burial is at Carson Springs Cemetery. Hartman-Hughes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Branch was born Nov. 1, 1932, in Walthall County to the late Louisa and Edgar Branch.
Mr. Javus was a faithful member, deacon and Sunday school teacher at Carson Springs Baptist Church.
He was a Mason of Bogalusa, La., Lodge No. 2447 for 60 years and a Shriner. He was a part of various church quartets over the years. He was also a member of Church Building Ministries Inc. in Summit.
He enjoyed fishing, traveling, gospel songs and spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Sarah Vince Branch; brothers, Kneed Branch, Willie J. Branch and J.D. Branch; and grandsons, Zachary Michiels and Jeremy Pope.
Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Branch; daughters, Valerie (Thomas) McClelland, Valerie (Mike) Daly, Brenda (Kirk) Headley, Lydia (Keith) Hawkins and Jill (Chris) Kelsey; sons, Javus Chad (Amy) Branch and Bruce (Debbie) Brumfield; grandchildren, Leighe (Ryan) Roark, Tommy (Jessica) McClelland, Jude (Brooklyn) Michiels, Emily (Eric) Brahms, Daniel Brumfield, Gregory Brumfield, Hayden Headly, Heath (Eva) Headly, Asher (Ashley) Kelsey, Laura (Alan) Seabaugh and Ginger (Oren) Conner; great-grandchildren, Lesleigh, Isaac, Ryleigh, Lawson, Grayson, Logan, Arthur, Charlie, Catherine, Elizabeth, Emily, Sarah Grace, Alex, Bethany, Nate, Nick, Scarlett, Silas, Athena and Sunshine; sisters-in-law, Dot Branch and Donnis Branch; along with numerous friends and other loving family.
Pallbearers are Steve Jones, Steve Fortenberry, Larry Tullos, Harry Wilson, Billy McNeil and Jesse Crain.
Honorary pallbearers are the men and women of Mr. Branch’s Sunday school class and the deacons of Carson Springs Baptist Church.
