Richard “Bubba” Lee Mancuso, 65, passed away peacefully Jan. 7, 2020, at home.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. today at Sharkey Funeral Home, 1023 Old Brookhaven Road, Summit, and continues Saturday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until funeral mass at 11 with Father Brian Kaskie officiating. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery.
Mr. Mancuso was born Feb. 22, 1954, in Summit, to Virgil and Oleta Mancuso.
He married Charlene LeBlanc Mancuso on Nov. 24, 1979, in Summit.
Bubba was the youngest of 11 siblings.
Bubba was a “jack of all trades” and could work on all motor vehicles. He was known among his friends and family as the “best motorcycle mechanic around.” There was nothing he could not fix, His methods may appear as madness, yet his end results were always above and beyond expectations. For anyone who knew him, he was always working on projects.
He loved being outdoors. In his spare time, he was traveling and fishing. He was never capable of being idle, fixing boats, motorcycles, cars or working on home improvement projects. He loved motorcycles, spending many hours even as a child among friends riding and playing.
His greatest treasure in life was spending quality time with his family, whether it be taking a walk in the park, teaching kids how to ski, camping at Percy Quin or taking road trips. Every opportunity he had, he lived life to the fullest, even after his cancer diagnosis and through treatment.
He enjoyed time on the coast, at the beach or at least as far as his ride would take him. His shop was his refuge, spending many long hours on any number of projects.
Bubba had a heart of gold and would help any friend in need, so long as that friend could withstand his boisterous personality. He loved to tell stories and socialize, leaving everyone to wonder how far the tale was truly stretched. Nonetheless, each of his stories carried a hidden lesson.
Bubba’s presence will be sorely missed in our community.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, and sister-in-law, Bill and Martha Mancuso; and his brother, Jimmy Mancuso.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene; son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter, Tony, Jenny and Alyse Mancuso; his daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Matthew McGuffie; his brother, Nic and wife Shari Mancuso; and his sisters, Grace and the Rev. Barry Dickerson, Rose Moak, Louise Smith, Alice Walters, Penny Brown, Dorothy Coleman, Tillie Felder; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. This organization has been instrumental in assisting the family navigate through their cancer journey. You can make donations online at donate.lls.org, by calling (888) 557-7177, or by mail to: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090 or The American Cancer Society Hope Lodge.
