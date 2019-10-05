Ilene Smith Bankston, 75, of Magnolia, died Oct. 3, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation is 2 p.m. Sunday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb until services there at 3. Burial will follow at Terry’s Creek Baptist Church cemetery in Magnolia.
Ilene was born Jan. 13, 1944, in Walthall County, the daughter of Ray Benjamin and Maude Duncan Smith.
She attended Unity Baptist Church of Magnolia and worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a rural mail carrier. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an advocate for St. Jude’s Children Hospital and enjoyed her flower garden. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Ilene was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Gary Everette Smith and Winston Smith; sister-in-law, Bobbie Jean Smith; brother-in-law, T.J. Bankston; and sister-in-law, Barbara Bankston.
She is survived by her husband of 55 happy years, Reginald Bankston; three sons, Steven A. Bankston (Beverly) of Tylertown, Jeffrey Scott Bankston of Magnolia and Jason L. Bankston of Magnolia; two daughters, Regina Bankston Scott (Carl) of Ponchatoula, La., and Melissa Bankston Finley of Magnolia; a sister and brother-in-law, Frances Smith Davis and Melvin; sisters-in-law, JoAnn and husband Victor Bankston and Patricia Bankston Alexander and husband Bobby; five grandchildren, Shane Bankston and Jessica of Magnolia, Marissa Bankston Reynolds and Zachary of Brookhaven, Lauren Keeley Bankston Pappas and Jaron of Bogue Chitto, Chase Finley of Magnolia and Lexie Finley of Magnolia; seven great-grandchildren, Levi Bankston, Lincoln Bankston, Brantley Reynolds, Derek Scott Reynolds, Braylen Pappas, Avree Pappas and Isabella Pappas; three honorary grandchildren, Emily Finley, Thad Snow and Madison Scott; along with a host of much loved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Billy Smith, Len Smith, Shane Bankston, Charlie Smith, Mike Morris and Ford Lambert.
A special thank-you to Jasmine of hospice compassus for her kindness and compassion to the family.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105
