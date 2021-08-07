Mary Ethel Griffin McKee died Aug. 4, 2021.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Worship Center at First Baptist Church of Madison until services at 2. Interment will follow at Parkway Memorial Cemetery in Ridgeland.
She was born Nov. 13, 1928, in Clarksdale to Anselm Clyde Griffin and Ethel Toler Griffin.
She was a graduate of Clarksdale High School, salutatorian of her class, and a member of the Hall of Fame. She graduated from Mississippi College in 1950 with distinction.
Mary was a longtime member of Briarwood United Methodist Church, serving as organist for over 35 years, and an active member of the Mississippi Methodist Cursillo. She later joined First Baptist Church of Madison.
Mary was a 20-year employee of Barksdale Bonding and Insurance and a member of the James Foster Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clyde Griffin Jr. and Barry Toler Griffin; and her son-in-law, William Brame.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Brame of Madison; son, David McKee of Madison; grandchildren, Lindsay Brame Casperson (Eric), Allison Brame Dotson (Alex), Taylor Brame and Shelby McKee; great-grandchildren Caylee Casperson, Connor Casperson, Chloe Ethel Casperson and Luke Dotson.
Pallbearers will be Taylor Brame, Eric Casperson, Alex Dotson, Michael Dussouy, Allan Godfrey and Joel Waters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Wilson Research Foundation, c/o Methodist Rehabilitation Hospital, 1350 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue, Jackson, MS 39216-5112, or to First Baptist Church of Madison, 2100 Main Street, Madison, MS 39110.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.