Ann Carruth Jackson of Lake Dixie Springs passed away peacefully Tuesday morning in New Orleans at the home of her daughter. She had battled breast cancer for several years with grace and strength.
There will be a RembrANNce Event 2 p.m. Friday at The Mallard at Lake Dixie Springs that will include a service, sipping and send off.
Ann was a well known artist, chef and writer, and shared her passion for beautiful things, good food, and dogs through her amazing talents. There was nothing she loved more than making friends feel welcome in her home and sharing her gift of entertaining with anyone that showed up at her door.
As the former owner of Dixie Springs Cafe and The Mallard restaurant at Lake Dixie Springs, her recipes became iconic and led to the publishing of her book, “The Divorcee’s Cook Book,” and a weekly newspaper column, “Clean Plates,” in the Enterprise Journal.
Ann spent most of her life at Lake Dixie Springs and loved swimming, skiing, fishing and boating. Often, you could see her swimming across the lake in her younger days.
Her creativity combined with her talents led to a successful career as a watercolor artist, and she was most known for her exquisite flower paintings that are now in collections across the country and abroad.
Ann had a zest for life that was infectious to all who met her. She was greatly loved by so many, and Dixie Springs will never be the same without her.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Coville C. Jackson Jr.; her parents, Harriet Ott and Albert “Bubber” Carruth; and her brother, Paul Ott Carruth.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kim Esté Campbell and Gene Campbell.
