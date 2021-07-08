Timothy Jones Dickerson, 76, went to be with the Lord on July 6, 2021, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Friday until services at 2 at Sharkey Funeral Home. Burial will be at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Chad Yarborough and Bro. Ron Jordan will officiate.
Tim was the son of Pete and Etta Dickerson.
Earlier in his life, he was an avid golfer and loved everything about the sport. He loved to watch his sons play all sports and never missed any of their games.
He loved to watch western movies, especially anything with Clint Eastwood. He loved his poodle, Sam. He was very dedicated to his job and he was very genuine with everyone he met.
He loved his family and always loved when all the family was together. He adored his grandchildren and will be missed by everyone that knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Lloyd Dickerson and Jimmy Dickerson; one sister, Bobbie Greer; and a father-in-law, Marion McKenzie.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Becky McKenzie Dickerson; a daughter, Kim Gibson (Dale); three sons, Jamie Dickerson (Tonia), Craig Dickerson (Alex) and Corey Dickerson (Beth Anne); six grandchildren, Kate Beth, Jones, Maelyn, Davis, Miller and Vivianne; two brothers, Ted Dickerson (Shay) and Steve Dickerson (Sandra); a sister, Maria Greer (D.C.); mother-in-law, Frances McKenzie; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be DC Greer, Kyle Middleton, Stuart Middleton, Mickey McDaniel, Chad Smith, James Covington and Blake Fenn. Honorary pallbearer will be Gary McKenzie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
