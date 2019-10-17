Alton Smith, 78, of Osyka, died Oct. 10, 2019, at Merit Health Wesley Hospital in Hattiesburg.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Shady Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Bertrand Smith pastor and the Rev. Don Allen officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Smith was born Feb. 16, 1941, in Pike County.
