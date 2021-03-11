Bonnie S. Adams, 80, of Summit went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 9, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at First Baptist Church of McComb with Bro. Woody Rimes officiating and Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Summit.
Mrs. Bonnie was born in Fernwood on Aug. 11, 1940, and was the daughter of Amon Lang and Marguerite Owens Lang.
She loved playing the piano and was self-taught at Fernwood Baptist Church as a young girl. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of McComb, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and was a member of the choir.
She graduated as co-valedictorian at Fernwood High School. She was also a graduate of Draughon’s Business College.
She retired from Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center as a medical records clerk and later went back as a Pink Lady, where she made many lifelong friends.
She loved playing Scrabble and dominoes with her husband every evening for many years, to which she only admitted to losing twice. Her family meant the world to her and she enjoyed her time spent with them. She always supported her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and any and all activities that they were involved in. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Howard and Clara Adams; and one sister-in-law, Willie Ann Lang.
Mrs. Bonnie is survived by her loving husband of 61 wonderful years. At first, she was attracted to his 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air until she saw the tall, skinny guy standing next to it — Venton Ray Adams of Summit.
She is also survived by three sons, Steve Adams and Rosie, Jeff Adams and Kelly, and David Adams and fiancée Lacey Brumfield, all of McComb; her siblings, Roger Lang and Syble of McComb, her twin sister, Bettye Carlisle and Donald of Summit, and Randy Lang of Fernwood; seven grandchildren, Wes Adams and Kristen, Shane Adams, Robin Clements and Michael, Kyle Adams and Kristen, Molly White and Jonathan, Max Adams and Lacey, and Aaron Adams and Brianna; seven great-grandchildren, Parker Erwin, Amberlyn and Ryker Clements, Addison White, Will Summers, and Blayne and Bentlie Griffin; two expected great-grandchildren, Asher Adams and Makenzie White; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Wes, Shane, Kyle, Max, Aaron and Parker.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the First Baptist Church of McComb.
