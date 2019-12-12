Neshai R. Harris

Neshai Renee Harris, 33, of Magnolia, died Dec. 7, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday until services at noon at Mount Vernon Baptist Church with the Rev. Obide Morgan, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Ms. Harris was born Feb. 28, 1986, in Phoenix, Ariz.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.