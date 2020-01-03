Louis P. Trudeau III, 77, of McComb, passed from this life on Dec. 30, 2019, at his residence.
A graveside service is 11 a.m. today in Hollywood Cemetery with Father Brian Kaskie officiating and Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Louis was born on May 23, 1942, and was the son of Louis P. Trudeau Jr. and Gladys K. Trudeau.
He served our country in the U.S. Army and was a police officer with the New Orleans Police Department for 30 years. He was a gardener and loved to cook. He also enjoyed all types of music. He was a big sports fan and loved the New Orleans Saints. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one son-in-law, Robert T. Marocco.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary E. Trudeau; one daughter, Cherie Marocco of New Orleans; two brothers, Ronald Trudeau and Patty of Loranger, La., and Bryan Trudeau of New Orleans; two granddaughters, Candice Marocco and Samantha Marocco; one great-grandson, Zion Hampton; and a host of family and friends.
