Claude Everette Bowlin, 81, of Brookhaven entered his eternal rest July 8, 2020, at Haven Hall Nursing Center in Brookhaven.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation will be 10 a.m. Monday, until services at 1 p.m. in the chapel at RiverwoodFamily Funeral Services in Brookhaven. Private burial will be at Ramah Baptist Church.
He was born March 21, 1939 in Franklin County to William Lee and Rettie Mae Jernigan Bowlin.
Mr. Bowlin graduated from Meadville High School, Class of 1958. It was a highlight of his year to attend his class reunion each year. He was a United States Navy veteran, having served in the Korean conflict. He retired from Carpenters Local 1098, Baton Rouge. He was in the logging business, Claude Bowlin & Sons Logging, with sons Todd and Terry for many years. Mr. Bowlin served as a Gideon in Brookhaven and was a longtime member of the Woodmen of the World. Mr. Bowlin was a member of The Assembly Brookhaven where he faithfully served his church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters: Hazel (Ernie) Donaldson, Georgia Nell (Carl) Thornton, Doris (Nelson) Deas, and Marguerite Pringle; and one brother, John B. Bowlin.
Mr. Bowlin is survived by his three sons, Ted (Stephanie) of Mendenhall, Todd and Terry (Jeri Lynn) of Brookhaven, who he raised with Carolyn Smith Bowlin during their marriage of 50 years; one brother, Pearlie (Morese) Bowlin of Smithdale; and one sister, Hilda Ham of Smithdale; one brother-in-law, Al Pringle of Lafayette, La.; one sister-in-law, Nell Bowlin of Smithdale; eight grandchildren, Noah (Anna) Bowlin, Ashley Bowlin, Leah Bowlin, Sawyer Everett Bowlin, William Isaac Bowlin, Anna Grace Bowlin, Layton Lee Bowlin and Talyn Layne Bowlin, along with numerous other relatives, church family and friends.
Mr. Bowlin will be remembered for his strong work ethic while doing construction work, farming, hauling pulpwood, logging and for making smoked sausage in his private smoke house. He never met a stranger and enjoyed telling people about Jesus even in his later years. His grandchildren were the light and joy of his life. His time spent with them were treasured in his heart.
The family would like to thank the administration and staff of Haven Hall Nursing Center for their excellent care and concern for Mr. Bowlin during the last few years.
Memorials may be made to Gideons International.
