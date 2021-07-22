Alice Fuscia Hickman, 93, of McComb passed away July 11, 2021, at Courtyard Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Pike Memorial Garden in McComb. Dr. David Millican will officiate, and Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Hickman was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on July 27, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Russell and Geneva Sullivan Fuscia.
Alice was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She loved life and was a friend to everybody. She was always laughing and smiling. She was a hard worker who enjoyed dancing and bingo. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Virgil Hickman; a son, Joe Hickman, grandson, Jeff Hickman; and numerous other family members.
She is survived by her two daughters, Laura Hickman Smith and Nora Hickman Bennett (Edgar); granddaughter-in-law, Shelia Hickman; three grandchildren, Kim Soileau (Nelson), Kelley Smith and Sheila “Bo” Hickman; two great-grandchildren, Krystal Hickman and Laura Hickman Simmons; six great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved dog LuLu.
The family would like to thank the Courtyard staff for their support and Hospice Compassus.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PALS.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.