Georgia Remonia White, 83, of McComb died July 18, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Services are 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor James Banks officiating and burial in Dinah Cemetery. Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home is handling arrangements. COVID restrictions apply.
Ms. White was born June 25, 1938, in Pike County.
