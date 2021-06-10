Otis Maxwell Sr., 84, died June 7, 2021, at Jackson Park Hospital in Chicago.
Visitation is 10:30 a.m. Saturday until graveside services at 11 at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Derrick T. Williams officiating. Peoples Undertaking Co. is handling arrangements.
Mr. Maxwell was born Aug. 27, 1936, in Liberty to the late Willie Maxwell and Lucille Spears Maxwell.
