Susan Palassie Henderson, 56, of Magnolia passed away unexpectedly in her home on Oct. 10, 2020.
A private visitation for family and friends will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb. Masks must be worn.
Susan was born Sept. 29, 1964, in New Orleans to Joseph A. Palassie and the late Elizabeth L. Palassie.
Susan loved her family, friends and beloved pets. She was a kind-hearted, loving friend, a devoted and loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt and mother to her fur babies.
She graduated from St. Mary’s Dominican High School and Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. She was an avid LSU fan. She worked as a physical therapist for over 30 years and was a dedicated and loyal supervisor.
Susan and her husband, Jerrod, were avid supporters of various rescues and animal shelters in the surrounding areas.
She was preceded in death by her loving mother, Elizabeth “Betty” Palassie.
She is survived by her husband, Jerrod Henderson; her father; sister, Catherine Lucas (Tommy); her nieces, Allison and Kate Lucas; her nephews, Ben Lucas and Casey Tackett; her mother-in-law, Margurite Henderson; and her sister-in-law, Kimi Tackett (Randy).
The family is requesting in lieu of flowers donations be made to Looziana Basset Rescue in her memory.
